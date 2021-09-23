Valimai's official 'Glimpse' featuring 'Thala' Ajith promises a thrilling ride! 

The much-awaited ‘glimpse’ of Valimai featuring ‘Thala’ Ajith is finally here! The teaser begins with a few mind-blowing bike stunts and an ominous voice over that talks about how the characters are “Satan’s slaves” who dwell in the dark web.

We then see Thala Ajith in all-black attire emerging from the flames (literally) in his signature slo-mo walk. We are also introduced to the antagonist, played by Karthikeya.

The teaser moves on to more thrilling bike-chase scenes and even a shot where Ajith jumps out of an exploding glass building on his bike. The clip ends with our Thala Ajith saying, “This is gonna be something big (sic).”

Valimai, which will be directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor under the banner of Bayview Projects LLP, stars Ajith Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Pearle Maaney, and Kartikeya Gummakonda.

The film has been in the works for more than a year. Fans have been waiting for an update on Valimai for quite some time now, and the craze got so intense at a point that they began seeking news and carrying out unconventional stunts at sports and political events. Some fans had even requested an update on Valimai’s release at one of the matches of the UEFA Euro 2020 Tournament held at Wembley Stadium in London.

Incidentally, this is not the first time fans have taken such steps to get a movie update. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Chennai ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections in February 2021 to inaugurate several projects, fans had reportedly held banners and posters and had even asked PM Modi for a Valimai update. A video of fans shouting at the vehicle in which PM Modi was travelling from the Chennai airport went viral on social media some months ago.

Earlier, a fan had even asked England cricketer Mooen Ali for news on Valimai during a test match in Chennai’s Chepauk.

Another fan held up a placard with the words ‘Valimai Update’ written on it during a Test Championship match between India and New Zealand.

Seeing these stunts, producer Boney Kapoor wrote on Twitter, “Wanakam. Humbled by your love towards our film Valimai. Bear with us as we work on presenting the First look soon. It’s in the best interests of the film (sic).”

On the other hand, Ajith issued a statement saying he was disappointed by the actions of some of his fans. He also said that he will give an update only after he consults his producer, Boney Kapoor.

