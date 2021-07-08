Valimai update: Fan holds up poster seeking news on actor Ajith’s upcoming film at Euro 2020 football match

Fan seeks Valimai movie update at one of the matches of the EURO 2020 Tournament in London

Die-hard Ajith Kumar fans have been eagerly awaiting for the news about the actor’s upcoming movie Valimai. Over the last one year, many fans have also resorted to seeking Valimai updates at several sports and political events.

Now, it appears as though a fan has requested an update on Valimai’s release at one of the matches of the UEFA Euro 2020 Tournament held at Wembley Stadium in London. A photo shared on social media shows a fan holding up a green poster with the words, ‘Valimai update?’ written on them. The poster also has hashtags like #Boney, #ultimate, and #Ajith, with the words ‘Euro 2020’ written in miniscule handwriting on the top left corner.

The poster held by an Ajith fan at Euro 2020

The photo has gone viral on Twitter, with netizens once again bombarding the social media platform with questions and posts.

Interestingly, this is not the first time fans have taken such steps to get a movie update. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Chennai ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections in February 2021 to inaugurate several projects, fans had held banners and posters and asked PM Modi for a Valimai update. A video of fans shouting at the vehicle in which PM Modi was travelling from the Chennai airport went viral on social media months ago.

Earlier, a fan had even asked England cricketer Mooen Ali for news on Valimai during a test match in Chennai’s Chepauk.

Another fan held up a placard with the words ‘Valimai Update’ written on it during a Test Championship match between India and New Zealand.

Seeing these stunts, producer Boney Kapoor wrote on Twitter, “Wanakam. Humbled by your love towards our film ‘Valimai’. Bear with us as we work on presenting the First look soon. It’s in the best interests of the film (sic).”

Meanwhile, Ajith issued a statement saying he was disappointed by the actions of some of his fans and that he would give out news about his upcoming film only after he consulted with his producer.

Ajith also requested people to remain patient, and went on to explain in his statement that while cinema was just a form of entertainment for other people, it was his profession. He also said any decision he took would be in the best interests of his job and the welfare of this society.

Ajith concluded by requesting his fans to show some restraint and discipline at public places and on social media, and hoped that fans who “truly cared about him” might understand what he was saying and act accordingly.

Valimai, which will be directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor under the banner of Bayview Projects LLP, stars Ajith Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Pearle Maaney, and Kartikeya Gummakonda. The first look of Valimai is expected to be released on July 15, according to media reports.