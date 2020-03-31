India is currently under a 21-day lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and various measures are being taken across the country to contain the deadly virus.

Among the various initiatives, a team of researchers from Madras Institute of Technology called Daksha is now helping the Tamil Nadu government to spray disinfectant across the state to fight the spread of coronavirus. The team that have won medals at the Drone Olympics last year is reportedly being mentored by Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar.

Headed by Dr. K Senthil Kumar, the team comprises over 70 members and is now collaborating with the government to spray disinfectants where human access is difficult. Reportedly, the team has modified the drones using special nozzles to help spray disinfectants and use petrol as fuel.

Talking about Ajith's involvement in their project, Arul Sengan, a project associate said, “Whenever he is here in the city and free, he takes part as a technical advisor. He might join us on this project as well if he’s free. Whenever he goes abroad, he manages to gather information on developments in the UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) field and shares them with us."