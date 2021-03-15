The first look of ‘Thala’ Ajith’s much-awaited Tamil film Valimai will be revealed on the actor’s 50th birthday on May 1, according to film producer Boney Kapoor.

Taking to social media, Boney wrote, “The first look and the promotions of #Valimai will be initiated from May 1st on the occasion of Mr #AjithKumar’s 50th birthday. (sic) ”

Fans of the actor have been constantly requesting, and almost demanding an update on the movie over the last few months. The talk around Valimai reached a point where Ajith had to step in and request fans to be patient. Ajith had said that he was upset by his fans’ actions, where they were seeking an update on Valimai from politicians and sportspeople. He added that for fans, his movie was a matter of entertainment for fans, but work for him.

Last month, Boney had informed that the work on Valimai’s first look had already begun and that they would release it soon. He also requested Thala's fans to bear with them. “Wanakam. Humbled by your love towards our film ‘Valimai’. Bear with us as we work on presenting the First look soon. It’s in the best interests of the film.”

The movie is directed by H Vinoth, who rose to fame with his blockbuster hit Dheeran: Adhigaaram Ondru. Valimai marks the second collaboration of H Vinoth with actor Ajith.

The film, which is expected to be a cop-thriller, is said to have three female leads: Yami Gautam, Ileana D’Cruz, and Huma Qureshi (who made her debut in Kollywood with Kaala starring Rajinikanth). Valimai will also have Kartikeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu, Gurbani, Pugazh, Achyuth playing pivotal roles.

Ajith is expected to be sporting two different looks in the movie. Meanwhile, Yuvan Shankar Raja will be the music composer for the film.

The movie was expected to be released earlier but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.