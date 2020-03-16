A police case has been filed against the controversial public speaker and Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 contestant Rajith Kumar, along with 78 others for violating the state's Covid-19 advisory. The action was taken after hundreds of fans including women and children gathered at Cochin International Airport to receive Rajith, who got eliminated from the show after he attacked a fellow contestant. Several videos have been circulating online that shows the frenzy outside the airport on Sunday night as fans waited to welcome him.

This careless act comes amid the coronavirus scare, and Ernakulam district collector S. Suhas took to Facebook to condemn the act. “When the entire world is keeping tight vigil against the global pandemic Covid-19, the performance by a TV channel reality show participant and his fans at Cochin international airport premises is disgraceful for Keralites. Law enforcers can’t turn blind eye to such incidents when all social, political, cultural and religious organisations and institutions are abandoning mass gatherings for the safety of people,” he wrote.

Rajith, a professor of Botany at the Sree Sankara College in Kalady, is known for his public speeches which have constantly drawn flak from activists for his misogynist and transphobic comments. He was expelled from the show after he attacked a female contestant by applying chilli paste in her eyes.

