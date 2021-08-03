Ajith's Valimai song 'Naanga Vera Maari' clocks 7 million views on YouTube

The first song of Ajith’s upcoming movie Valimai 'Naanga Vera Maari', which was released on Monday evening, has already registered 7 million views on YouTube.



Sung by Anurag Kulkarni, the much-anticipated song, which is a peppy, celebratory number, went viral on social media even before its premiere and garnered at least three lakh likes within 15 minutes of its release.

Watch the video of the Naanga Vera Maari here:

Composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the song was written by director-lyricist Vignesh Shivan and produced by Boney Kapoor under the banner of Bayview Projects LLP.



The film, which has been in the works for more than a year, is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. Valimai also stars Huma Qureshi, Yogi Babu, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Pavel Navageethan, Achyuth Kumar, Pugazh, and GM Sundar.

Last month, the filmmakers revealed an electrifying motion poster and several film posters for Valimai featuring Ajith Kumar as a bike stunt rider.

Also read: Thala Ajith issues a notice about the Valimai update, requested fans to be disciplined

Check out the motion poster of Valimai here:

Fans have been waiting for an update on Valimai for quite some time now, and the craze got so intense at a point that they began seeking news and carrying out unconventional stunts at sports and political events. Some fans had even requested an update on Valimai’s release at one of the matches of the UEFA Euro 2020 Tournament held at Wembley Stadium in London.

Incidentally, this is not the first time fans have taken such steps to get a movie update. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Chennai ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections in February 2021 to inaugurate several projects, fans had reportedly held banners and posters and had even asked PM Modi for a Valimai update. A video of fans shouting at the vehicle in which PM Modi was travelling from the Chennai airport went viral on social media some months ago.

Earlier, a fan had even asked England cricketer Mooen Ali for news on Valimai during a test match in Chennai’s Chepauk.

Another fan held up a placard with the words ‘Valimai Update’ written on it during a Test Championship match between India and New Zealand.

Seeing these stunts, producer Boney Kapoor wrote on Twitter, “Wanakam. Humbled by your love towards our film Valimai. Bear with us as we work on presenting the First look soon. It’s in the best interests of the film (sic).”

On the other hand, Ajith issued a statement saying he was disappointed by the actions of some of his fans. He also said that he will give an update only after he consults his producer, Boney Kapoor.