Janhvi Kapoor turns 24 today and with an amazing response to two songs from her upcoming film Roohi, she has all the reasons to celebrate.

The songs have garnered whopping 55 million and 37 million views each already. The young actor has slowly made her mark in the Hindi film Industry with just three releases (two films and one anthology) and many interesting films in her kitty, to look forward to. Widely appreciated for her performance in Gunajn Saxena that released on Netflix last year, Janhvi will be seen in an interesting role in Roohi that releases this March 11.

To celebrate her birthday today, she was joined in Punjab by her father producer Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor where Janhvi is shooting for Anand L Rai’s Good Luck Jerry.

If you follow her on Instagram, you will notice that the young actress has quite a huge traction there too. With a massive number of followers on Instagram, her dance videos have often gone viral. Recently she was seen swooning to songs like Panghat and Nadiyon Paar.

Directed by Hardik Mehta, Roohi is a horror-comedy about a ghost who abducts brides on their honeymoon and stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma besides Janhvi.