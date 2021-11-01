Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet starrer Doctor G slated to hit the big screen next year

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Doctor G finally gets a release date. The feature film, which will hit the theatres on June 17 next year, also features Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role. The Article 15 star, who will be seen as a doctor in the movie, shared the news on his social media along with a picture.



In the still from the movie, both the stars can be seen dressed as doctors and are on a college campus. He wrote, “Get ready to book your appointment in cinemas on 17th June 2022 as @rakulpreet @shefalishahofficial and I come together for #DoctorG.” Shefali Shah will also be seen playing the role of Dr. Nandini in the movie. Even Rakul Preet shared the same glimpse with the same caption.

Doctor G is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap who previously directed Moi Marjaani. It is bankrolled by Junglee Pictures and the story is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, and Saurabh Bharat. The movie is touted to be a campus-comedy drama.



On the work front, Ayushmann has Anek directed by Anubhav Sinha, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui directed by Abhishek Kapoor in his kitty. Rakul also has Ajay Devgn's directorial Mayday, which is also produced by him.