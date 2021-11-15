Salman Khan to star in Chiranjeevi’s next movie; the actor will feature in a dance number

There has been buzz about Salman Khan playing a pivotal role in Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi’s next titled Godfather, the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. While the Indra actor has already geared up for the film, the music composer of Godfather S Thaman recently confirmed Salman’s role in the film. “Salman Khan sir and Chiranjeevi sir will be dancing together, so that is going to be really big for us,” Thaman said. Godfather will be Chiranjeevi's 153rd film directed by Mohan Raja.

There have also been reports about American singer Britney Spears singing in the film. Thaman says the discussions are still going on and things have yet to be finalised. “We are working on the process. We haven't decided if she (Britney Spears) will sing a Telugu song or an English song for the film," he said in an interview with a magazine.

He further added, "Discussions are still happening but the approach is going good. I will be meeting the agents and clients in December.”

Touted to be an intense political drama, Godfather will see Salman and Chiranjeevi sharing the screen space for the first time.