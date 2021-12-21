Naga Chaitanya turns journalist for debut OTT series

We had earlier reported that Naga Chaitanya is making his debut in the OTT space with a web series being directed by Vikram K Kumar. According to a well-placed source, he will play a journalist in the series being produced by Amazon Prime Video.



"The series is based on the concept of time travel and will have three seasons with a total of 24-30 episodes. Chaitanya's character has two distinct shades and he believes that this is something he had never done before. The principal photography will commence later this week and Chaitanya is really looking forward to kick-starting the proceedings," informs a source.



The remaining cast and crew are yet to be finalised and we hear the makers are in talks with Priya Bhavani Shankar for the female lead's part.



Apart from the web series, Chaitanya has a string of films in various stages of production. These include Vikram K Kumar's Thank You, Kalyan Krishna's supernatural drama Bangarraju and the Bollywood comedy-drama Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan.