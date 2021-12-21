Yuvan Shankar Raja joins director Pradeep Ranganathan's next film AGS22

We know that Comali filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan will be making his acting debut with his second directorial. Now it has been announced that composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has joined the project.

The news was announced by the director on Twitter with a picture of him and the composer.

He captioned the picture, "I didn't even imagine that I would work with the legend Yuvan Shankar Raja, when I was listening to Paiyaa songs on loop during my school days. Anything can happen in life."

Interestingly, the director was seen sporting a Yuvan fanboy T-shirt that loosely read, "Yuvan's music is the purest form of drug."