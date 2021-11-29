Thala 61: Is Anirudh Ravichander composing music for Ajith film? Fans want another collab with Yuvan Shankar Raja

We all know that Boney Kapoor, who is producing Ajith’s Valimai, will also produce his next film tentatively titled Thala 61. Initially, fans believed that the music composer for the film would be Yuvan Shankar Raja. He had worked with the production house on Valimai and Nerkonda Paarvai.

However, speculations are rife on Twitter that the music director for Thala 61, would be Anirudh Ravichander. A section of fans believe that a hit album awaits them. Going by Anirudh’s past works for Ajith in Vivegam and Vedhalam, fans anticipate another memorable playlist.

Fans of Yuvan Shankar Raja, meanwhile feel that the sudden change is unnecessary. On November 27, fans took to Twitter to express opposition to this update. What is important to note here, is that there has been no official confirmation from anyone working on the film, including the production house about the music director.