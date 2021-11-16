Yuvan Shankar Raja lends his voice for Prabhas' Radhe Shyam

Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja has lent his voice for a song in Prabhas' upcoming film, Radhe Shyam. The film's first single, composed by Justin Prabhakaran, was released on Monday (November 15).

Titled Aagoozhile in Tamil and Ee Raathale in Telugu, the female voice in the song will be voiced by Harini Ivaturi, who is known for singing in Telugu films like Tuck Jagadish and Vakeel Saab.

Also read: 'I detach myself from a film after I have finished work on it,' says Pooja Hegde

The song will also be released in Malayalam and Kannada. While Harini will be lending the female voice in all four versions, Nihal Sadiq will be crooning the male voice for these two versions. Aagoozhile is written by Karky.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead and features Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar, Kunal Roy Kapur, Jagapathi Babu, and Priyadarshi in supporting roles. The film is set to hit screens on January 14, 2022.