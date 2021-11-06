Prabhas wraps up shooting for Adipurush

Prabhas has completed shooting his portions for Adipurush. The multilingual epic also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon as the leads.

The other two actors have already completed their portions.

Directed by Om Raut, the film is the re-telling of Ramayana. It features Prabhas as Rama (Adipurush), Kriti as Sita (Janaki), and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana (Lankesh).

Produced by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series, Adipurush is slated to be released in theatres on August 11, 2022, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Prabhas meanwhile has Radhe Shyam gearing up to hit screens. The film will be released in multiple languages across the world on January 14, 2022.

Prabhas also has Prashanth Neel's Salaar, Spirit with Sandeep Vanga Reddy, and an untitled film with Nag Ashwin coming up.