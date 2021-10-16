Vikram Vedha  remake starring Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan starts

We had earlier reported that Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan will be starring in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha. The film got launched on Friday, on the occasion of Dusshera.

Hrithik Roshan has joined the sets. Pushkar-Gayathri, the duo who helmed the original, is directing the remake as well. Neeraj Pandey’s Friday Filmworks is producing the film in association with Reliance Entertainment and Y Not Studios.

Vikram Vedha, released in 2017, had R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi as the leads. Inspired by the folktale Baital Pachisi, the film had Madhavan as a cop who is on the hunt for a gangster, played by Vijay Sethupathi. The film turned out to be a big box office success, and ever since then, there have been reports about it getting remade in multiple languages.

In the Hindi remake, Saif Ali Khan is playing the police officer’s role and Hrithik Roshan will be seen as the gangster.