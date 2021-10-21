Prabhas announces Radhe Shyam teaser release date

Radhe Shyam is one of the much-anticipated films in Tollywood, which has Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead role. Billed as a period fantasy, the film, set in 1970s London, is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Prabhas now announced that the film's teaser will be unveiled on October 23, which marks his 42nd birthday.



Prabhas took to Instagram to share a new poster from the film and wrote, "Who is Vikramaditya? Meet him on 23rd. Enjoy the #Radheshyam teaser in English with subtitles in different languages."

Prabhas' story

It is said that Prabhas is playing the role of a fortune teller named Vikramaditya, and on the other hand, Pooja Hegde is playing a princess called Prerana. The film will be released in multiple languages on Valentine's Day next year (14 February 2022).