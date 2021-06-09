Pooja Hegde is one of the busiest actresses with multiple big-ticket films in her kitty, from various industries across the country. The actress puts extra efforts during the making of the films as she believes in doing her best.

“At the end of the day, you cannot be certain what will work - part and parcel of filmmaking. You can’t alter destiny. I detach myself from it after I have finished work on a film. I just believe in putting in the effort,” says Pooja.

She further added, "I also believe that pressure might be a good thing because it makes the sportsman or the artiste perform better. Today, it is really exciting that I am on the right path - I wanted to be more of a pan-India actor. It's a dream that came true."

With a countrywide lineup, Pooja will be starring opposite the best from every industry. She has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan as well as Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Ranveer Singh.

She also has a romantic drama, Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas, Acharyaa with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Thalapthy 65 with Thalapathy Vijay as well as Most Eligible Bachelor where Akhil Akkineni.