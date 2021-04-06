Rohit Shetty's cop-action drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, will not release on April 30 owing to the pandemic resurgence in Maharashtra.

"Team Sooryavanshi postpones the release of the film. The Honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mr. Uddhav Thackeray had a discussion with director Rohit Shetty yesterday. In the meeting, Mr. Uddhav Thackeray appreciated Rohit Shetty as he took the brave and difficult decision of postponing Sooryavanshi owing to the current COVID situation in the state," reads the official statement issued by the makers of the film.



Film trade analyst Girish Johar also tweeted on Monday to inform that the release of the film has been pushed indefinitely. "Confirmed. #Sooryavanshi postponed indefinitely!!" he wrote.

The decision comes hours after a series of stringent norms were put in place by the Maharashtra government to control the sudden spike in Covid cases in the state. Under these new norms, cinema halls will remain shut until April 30 or further notice.



The film also features Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in special roles.