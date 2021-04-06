Among the numerous movie stars who had turned up to cast their votes, actor-politician Kamal Haasan too was spotted at a polling booth on Tuesday morning with his daughters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan.

They had cast their votes early in the morning soon after the voting commenced at 7 am.

Kamal Haasan was seen wearing a white shirt and white mask, while Shruti was in a bluish-black outfit with a black mask. Akshara was seen donning an olive green shirt with a blue mask.

Shruti also took to Instagram to share pictures of herself with the blue ink on her hand with the caption, “Make it count - do your part - PLEASE VOTE.”

Check out her post here:

She put up another separate post with her father and sister, where she used the hashtags ‘MNM’, referring to her father’s political party Makkal Needhi Maiam, and ‘torchlight’, which is the symbol of MNM.

See the post here:

Kamal Haasan launched the MNM party in February 2018 and is contesting from Coimbatore (South) constituency.

Other celebrities who had turned up to vote included actor Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini, who had reached their polling booth around 20 minutes before the polling began in order to vote early and avoid the fan crowd.

Meanwhile, actor Vijay sent his fans into a frenzy after he was seen riding a bicycle to the polling booth in Neelankarai. The crowd that gathered behind him soon went out of control after fans began following him on their vehicles to take photos and videos of him.

Have you cast your votes? Let us know in the comments section below.