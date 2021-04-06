Actor Vijay, who cast his vote at a polling station in Chennai’s Neelankarai on Tuesday morning, sent his fans into a frenzy when he cycled his way to the booth.

The actor, who was seen wearing a green shirt and black mask, was spotted riding a red-and-black bicycle by fans, who soon began following him on their vehicles to take photos and get a closer look at him. Visuals of the actor going on a bicycle have gone viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

Amid all of this, wild speculations began to circulate over why Vijay had opted for a bicycle and not any other mode of transport. Some even said that the actor was subtly making a statement on the current high prices of petrol and diesel.

However, Vijay’s team soon issued a clarification stating that the actor had chosen to ride a bicycle only because the polling booth was just a street away. Besides, the street was narrow and might not have allowed one to commute via car.

Some of the others in the film fraternity who cast their votes this morning include Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, Suriya and Karthi.

