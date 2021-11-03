Kriti Sanon gifts herself a luxury apartment on Diwali

Actress Kriti Sanon is living the best time of her life, first with her back-to-back hits, Mimi and Hum Do Humare Do, and now the actress has gifted herself a new home this Diwali. The young actor has bought a home in Atlantis, a state-of-the-art residential property developed by producer Anand Pandit. According to reports Kriti will be moving into the apartment soon.

Atlantis is one of the most sought-after properties in Mumbai and Kriti has finally made a big real estate move by buying an apartment here. The home has world-class amenities and specifications usually found in exclusive condominiums abroad.

Other celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Leone and filmmaker Anand L Rai among many others already own properties in the same apartments. Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan also have their offices in the same building.

Recently, there were reports that the actress has rented an apartment in Andheri which belongs to megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Our source tells us that the rented apartment too was in Atlantis and now the actress has bought a place for herself.

On the work front, Kriti is celebrating the success of Hum Do Humare Do opposite Rajkummar Rao and has recently wrapped up the shooting of Om Raut’s Adipurush, which also stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. She also has lineup of films in the pipeline including, Bhediya, Bachchan Pandey, Ganapath and Shehzada.