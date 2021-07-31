Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam to release on Sankranti 2022

Looks like there will be a tussle at the box-office between the biggest Telugu stars on Sankranti next year. Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata and the Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam are all set to release during the same festival weekend. Radhe Shyam, the love saga was scheduled to hit screens this year, on January 14, 2021, and was postponed for a July 30 release, however due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, the movie is still in the wings.



Prabhas took to his Instagram to announce the release date with a poster in which he looks sharp in a classic suit. He wrote: “Can't wait for you all to watch my romantic saga, #RadheShyam, which has a brand new release date - 14th January, 2022 worldwide!”



Check out the post here:



Prabhas and Pooja Hegde have been paired for the first time for Radhe Shyam. Prabhas makes a return to the screen as a romantic lead, almost after a decade. The multilingual project is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-series. It is bankrolled by UV Creations.



The movie that’s been shot in Europe features an ensemble cast that includes names like Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree Pulikonda, Murli Krishna, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and Kunaal Roy Kapoor. Justin Prabhakaran has composed the music, while Manoj Paramahamsa has done the cinematography.