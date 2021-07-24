Prabhas calls Big B 'the guru of Indian cinema' and claps for his first shot in Project K

When Nag Ashwin, the director of Mahanti, announced his next project, the news took the internet by storm. And why not? The project was bringing some of the biggest forces of Indian cinema together on the big screen - Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan. And, earlier, this morning, the Gulabo Sitabo star announced that he started filming for his part.

Big B took to his Instagram handle to share the news that he is in Hyderabad and wrote: “...for the Mahurat shot of #ProjectK .. what an honour to be behind the clap being given by the icon that created cinematic magical waves throughout the Country and the World with Bahubali @actorprabhas.” Interestingly, Prabhas gave the clap for his first shot.

See the post here:

Prabhas also welcomed Big B on the sets. Calling him the ‘Guru of Indian cinema’ he said, “On this #GuruPurnima, it is an honour for me to Clap for the Guru of Indian cinema!… it now begins!! #ProjectK.”

Check out his post here:

This Nag Ashwin’s directorial is a science fiction movie and is also said to be one of the most expensive pan-Indian projects. Bankrolled by the production house, Vyjayanthi Movies, this project also marks the 50th year of the banner. Reportedly, the moviemakers are creating a new world in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

The filmmakers are yet to make an official announcement about the cast and the crew.