Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom to hit theatres on August 19

Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom will hit theatres on August 19. The Khiladi of Bollywood announced it on social media with a small teaser where he is seen with the cast against the backdrop of a commercial aeroplane.

The Ranjit Tewari-directed espionage thriller set in the 1980s is touted to be the first film to hit the big screen post the second wave of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdowns that hit the entire country. It is certainly something to look forward to for film buffs and fans of Akshay, and will pave way for other big-budget Bollywood films that are awaiting a grand release.

Akshay captioned his post on social media as, “Mission: To entertain you on the BIG SCREEN.”

Headlined by Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in the lead and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.

The film has had several release dates in the past. It was originally slated to be a Republic Day release for 2021 but then the continued restrictions on cinema halls pushed the date to April and then to July 2021. The film will finally see the light of the day, as the restrictions on cinema halls have been lifted.

