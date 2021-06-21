Akshay Kumar begins shooting for Raksha Bandhan; dedicates the movie to his sister Alka
Akshay Kumar is back on the floors and has begun shooting for his next movie Raksha Bandhan. Sharing news about this the actor tweeted a picture in which he is seen with filmmaker Aanand L Rai. Akshay dedicated the movie to his sister, and said it celebrates the special bond that a brother and sister share.
He tweeted saying, "Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship. @aanandlrai's #RakshaBandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond Day one of shoot today, need your love and best wishes @bhumipednekar #AlkaHiranandani (sic)."
A few days earlier, actress Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to announce that she will once again be sharing screen space with Akshay in Raksha Bandhan.
Bhumi posted a photo where she could be seen sitting next to Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Aanand L Rai, with all three of them laughing heartily.
She captioned the image by saying: “A very special film and a very special reunion. Am supremely excited to be collaborating again with two of my favourite creative powerhouses & humans. Am full of gratitude to be a part of this special, heart-touching story.”