Akshay Kumar is back on the floors and has begun shooting for his next movie Raksha Bandhan. Sharing news about this the actor tweeted a picture in which he is seen with filmmaker Aanand L Rai. Akshay dedicated the movie to his sister, and said it celebrates the special bond that a brother and sister share.

He tweeted saying, "Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship. @aanandlrai's #RakshaBandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond Day one of shoot today, need your love and best wishes @bhumipednekar #AlkaHiranandani (sic)."

A few days earlier, actress Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to announce that she will once again be sharing screen space with Akshay in Raksha Bandhan.

Bhumi posted a photo where she could be seen sitting next to Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Aanand L Rai, with all three of them laughing heartily.

She captioned the image by saying: “A very special film and a very special reunion. Am supremely excited to be collaborating again with two of my favourite creative powerhouses & humans. Am full of gratitude to be a part of this special, heart-touching story.”