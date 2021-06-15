Akshay Kumar's much-awaited espionage thriller Bell Bottom is all set to hit theatres on July 27. Akshay Kumar ended the speculation by posting a video on his social media handles that indicates July 27 as the release date of the film.

Bell Bottom has always been in the news even before it hit the floors. Last year it made headlines for being the first Hindi film to be shot and completed during the pandemic with exemplary on-set COVID management.

The eagerly awaited suspense drama based on true events is now ready for release and cinema lovers who are longing to watch a movie in theatres can block the date. This will be Akshay Kumar's first release this year to be screened in theatres. This is also a significant release particularly because theatres in most cities will open up after the second wave lockdown that had been imposed to control rising COVID-19 cases.

For fans who have been waiting to see Akshay in a vintage action avatar, the film promises to be a grand spectacle. Shot at international locations, it revives the '80s nostalgia with breath-taking sequences and a gripping storyline.

Pooja Entertainment presents Bell Bottom in association with Emmay Entertainment, and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. Bellbottom is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh.