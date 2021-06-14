On actress and MP Kirron Kher’s birthday, let us take a trip down memory lane to when she revealed how she and her now-husband, Anupam Kher, had gone from being friends to husband and wife.

In an interview to media sources, Kirron had said that the two of them were initially best friends and that there had been no attraction of any kind. “We both were in theatre in Chandigarh, and we were the best of friends. There was nothing he did not know about me, and I knew everything about him, up to the extent of knowing which girl he was planning to ‘patao.’ It was fun and we worked together well too. But there was no attraction of any kind beyond friendship (sic),” she told media sources.

She went on to explain that her first marriage had not been working out, and that Anupam had been in a similar situation with his marriage. Kirron was quoted as saying, “Well, I came to Bombay, I married Gautam (Berry), and we discovered that the marriage was just not happening. Anupam too had been married, and that had gone wrong. He and I were still good friends, doing plays together.”

Kirron also spoke about the exact moment the two of them had realised that they had feelings for each other. She said, “I remember, we were going to Calcutta for Nadira Babbar’s play, he came looking different, his head was shaved, for some film he was doing I think. When he was leaving the room, he looked back at me, and something passed between us. Later he came and knocked on my door, and said, ‘I want to talk to you.’ He then said, ‘I think I have fallen in love with you.’ And suddenly there was this immense, intense change, the chemistry exploded. I got a divorce and married him. He had nothing then,” she added.

On Kirron’s birthday today, Anupam took to Twitter to share a birthday message for her. He wrote, “Happy birthday dearest #Kirron! May God give you long, healthy & happy life. People world over love you for the person you are! You deal with every situation in life with an amazing inner strength & grace! Stay healthy & stay safe! Love & prayers always! (sic)”

He also posted the same on Instagram with pictures of the two of them, and of Kirron with popular celebrities like Robert De Niro, the Dalai Lama, and Bradley Cooper, to name a few.

Singer Hariharan commented on the post saying, “Many happy returns of the day Kirron Ji!” while actor Tiger Shroff wrote, “Happy birthday Kirron ma’am.”

Kirron also received birthday wishes from veteran actor Anil Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor shared a throwback photo of the two of them on Instagram, where the two of them are seen dressed up and dancing. He wrote as the caption, “Happy birthday my lovely friend, I wish you every happiness your heart can hold. Here’s to another fabulous year of life! You’re simply the best!”

He also shared another recent photo of the two of them.

Check out his post here: