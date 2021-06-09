Actress Sonam Kapoor, who is turning 36 today, received heart-melting wishes for her birthday on social media from her father, veteran actor Anil Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja.

Anil Kapoor took a trip down memory lane and posted some throwback pictures of his favourite moments with Sonam Kapoor on Instagram, including when she was a baby, and when she was a toddler. He wrote: “To the girl who chases her dreams and follows her heart... Sonam, watching you grow everyday has been a dream come true as a parent. I surely got lucky with the best kids. You’re strong when you need to be, kind without fail and always evolving. You have a way of infusing a bit of you in everything and it’s one of my favourite things about you (sic).”

Take a look at the adorable photos that Anil Kapoor shared here:

Also read: AK vs AK: All about Anil Kapoor-Anurag Kashyap Twitter spat

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are currently staying in London and could not meet her parents this year to celebrate her birthday due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Anil Kapoor added that he missed her and wrote, “I’m so thankful that you and Anand are safe and healthy and we can’t wait to be with you again... Happy Birthday Sonam Beta! Love you and miss you! (sic)”

Sonam replied to her father’s post in the comments section and said, “Love you so, so much daddy. Miss you more than anything else (sic).”

Meanwhile, her husband Anand shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram of the two of them staring into each other’s eyes and called her his forever “wallpaper.” He also said, I know how much love wallpapers - well youre the only wallpaper I need! Happy Birthday my forever wallpaper @sonamkapoor (sic).

Also read: Sonam Kapoor turns muse for Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen's Spring/Summer 2021 collection

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor released in 2019.