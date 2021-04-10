Traditions, global pandemic, and lockdown could not halt the creative process of Iris Van Herpen, The Dutch designer, known for creating fusion looks with traditional haute couture, who started her own brand in 2017. The designer collaborated with various artistes such as Jolan van der Wiel, Sasha Waltz, and Nick Knight. And joining the bandwagon is Sonam Kapoor.

A dream collaboration is what Sonam calls this as the designer-actor duo came together for Herpen’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection -- Roots Of Rebirth. The Neerja actress took to her Twitter handle to share this news and also shared a few images from the collection. Wrapped in an off-white laser-cut venation formed by a myriad of fin sprouts hovering towards the outside, in a spooky-looking set, we must admit that Sonam looks stunning as the muse.

Through the collection, Roots Of Rebirth, the designer explores and uses references to fungi and other creatures that thrive beneath our feet. She mixes artisanal craftsmanship with high technology to weave her ideas into outfits. Herpen is known to often use references that shape the relationship between the human body with nature. And, even in this collection, she brings in a transcendental form to her garments with these interlaced organisms.

The collection was first showcased during Paris Haute Couture Week on January 25, 2021.