One of the earliest to catch the pop-up and exhibition trend in the city, Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione (ABFC) is 18 years old and has become bigger since, and how! The showcase comes to town this weekend with an exciting line-up of 25 stalls in tow. Talking about the curation, founder Arti Bagdy tells us that this time, the focus is on opulent bridal wear and breezy summer edits. “With the restriction on travel due to the pandemic, many in the city couldn’t indulge in their usual shopping sprees. So, we are bringing that experience to the city — we have curated brands from across the country for bridal wear and exclusive jewellery brands. Expect a range of summer essentials too,” says Arti, who adds that this time they have also added menswear to their repertoire.

Outfit by Eka Stories

Meanwhile, Pankaj S from Delhi has our attention as he is bringing down heritage handwoven saris and blouses that feature real gold zardosi work and are studded with gemstones. Unveiling his 2021 collection, his collection is inspired by Raja Ravi Varma’s paintings. Another label from the capital, I am Design, is known for their pearl and threadwork embroideries against soft pastels, perfect aesthetics for a summer bride. Meanwhile, ABFC’s new category of Gen Next designers has five young brands that include Chambray & Co from Ahmedabad, Nandita Bist from Jaipur and Jajapur from Delhi.

April 13 and 14, 10 am to 8 pm, at Hyatt Regency Chennai. Entry free.