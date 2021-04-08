Fashion and beauty platform Nykaa, which recently unveiled a lingerie line Nykd, has now launched a athleisure, leisure, and activewear sub-brand, Nykd All Day. With emphasis on comfort and inclusivity, it has a minimalistic aesthetic that is versatile.

Derived from the name Nykaa and inspired by its values of being real, relatable, authentic, and inclusive, the Nykd by Nykaa (pronounced nay-ked) philosophy centres around giving customers the ultimate sense of comfort with a blend of fashion, function, and technology. The brand wants to positively reinforce its DNA of realness and the importance of self love at the core of its messaging through the tagline, 'Love Your Every Self'.

The attire is designed keeping in mind the real Indian women's body types and includes special touches like high waist compression leggings, everyday tights with pockets, hip covering silhouettes, and options of layering tanks with shrugs. The looks make for the perfect travel or stay-at-home companions. One can sport an Airport look, a seamless work from home look that can easily be translated into an outfit for running errands or catching that last-minute workout.

Adwaita Nayar, CEO, Nykaa Fashion and Founding Team Member, Nykaa, says, "We are excited to expand Nykd by Nykaa to include athleisure, leisure & activewear after successfully launching lingerie and sleepwear. Over the past one year, as we navigate new ways of working, living, and managing our hectic schedules, athleisure & activewear have now become wardrobe staples that we choose to make a style statement in! We combine high-quality athletic staples with versatile leisurewear to offer the utmost comfort whilst maintaining a modern appeal and ensuring a wide selection so that we have something for almost everyone. We hope that it will deliver on both; functional and comfortable products steeped in the latest innovations in fabric and fit."

Nykd All Day will be available online.

Edited from an IANS report.