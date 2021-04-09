Contemporary but classic — Tree is one of the latest labels on our radar this summer for their new collection that features comfortable, colourful sustainable options. “We believe in giving back to nature and in the principles of slow fashion,” says founder of the label, Jasna Moidu, adding that she works directly with weavers. The Bengaluru-based founder also informs us that the ensembles they create are 100 per cent plastic-free. Also, interestingly, their outfits are sent to the patrons in bags crafted from leftover fabrics to ensure minimal wastage.

When we asked Jasna about the fabrics she picked for the collection, she tells us that she’s chosen Ikat, Jamdani, Mangalgiri and handblock prints, keeping the summer heat in mind. Their latest collection, Yaara is Jasna’s ode to the beauty of friendship.

Co-ord sets from Yaara

Yaara features boxy silhouettes, almost reminding you of the comfort that you might get from meeting an old friend. You can spot co-ord sets, dresses and unisex shirts with red polka dots. Some are crafted from trendy gingham fabric with a red and white pattern which is a wardrobe classic no matter what the season. Rs. 1,800 upwards. Available online.