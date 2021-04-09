Poila Baisakh is no longer synonymous with women decked up in red and white saris, replete with a red bindi and jasmine flower gajras. To cater to the demands of young and vibrant fashionistas of the city, who want to dress up differently while retaining a traditional touch to their attire during the Bengali New Year’s Day, the city designers have come up with a plethora of colourful options in organic hand-woven fabrics. We have curated a list of four such Kolkata couturiers for you, who have been ruling the city’s fashion scene with a steadily growing number of patrons.

Aranya's latest edit

ARANYA

A go-to destination for the cotton-conscious fashionistas who love unique silhouettes, Aranya’s summer edit in mulmul and Jamdani muslin is just what you need to rock the Poila Baisakh look. The breathable outfits made of desi cotton or organic cotton from Bengal and printed linens are absolute summer-friendly and come in pastel hues of dusty grey, old-rose-pink and Kora whites. You can choose from their kaftans, long kurtas and saris in mono colours that can be teamed with anti-fit strappy blouses.

Tips: Pair kurtis with culottes and straight cotton pants. Go sleeveless with your blouses and wear short kaftan tops with wide-legged trousers for a relaxed summer look.

Price on request. Available at their store in Dakshinapan

Parama's latest edit

PARAMA

Famous for their signature half-sleeve blouses, Parama’s Turmeric-Bayleaf edit made of hand-woven feather-light fabric woven in Jamdani has us drooling. Both the saris and the blouses are breezy and soft. The blouses are a mix of contemporary and vintage with delicate frills, lace, loose sleeves and a comfortable fit. The saris are traditional Jamdani motifs woven on fine count cotton and come in bay leaf and turmeric colours; and Indigo, white and red.

Tips: The blouses can be worn as crop tops with high waisted trousers or skirts as well. Drape these soft saris in as many ways as you like.

Blouses start from Rs 3,000 and saris start from Rs 6,800. Available at their store in Lake Terrace.

Howrah Bridge's latest edit

HOWRAH BRIDGE

This quirky homegrown brand has a whole new ethical and sustainable handcrafted collection of dresses in summery hues for the occasion. Using hand-woven khadi and linen, hand-dyed by skilled craftsmen, Howrah Bridge's collection, titled Grandma’s Attic, is an ode to the vintage silhouettes, shabby-chic colours, cute retro detailings and are comfy yet head-turning styles. With a-line flared or layered dresses that have dainty lace details, tone-on-tone embroidery, cute Hakuba frills or elegant pleats and pintucks — their exhaustive range will leave you spoilt for choice.

Tips: You can choose one of the midi dresses and pair it with statement earrings, a nice clutch bag and kitten heel pumps. You can also go for the linen shirt dress, worn with dainty studs, a retro-chic shoulder bag, gladiator sandals and oversized shades.

This collection is priced between Rs 3,300 and Rs 4,500 and available at their store in Tollygunge.

Bhomra's latest edit

BHOMRA

Always successfully blending modern styles with traditional weaves and Jamdani weaves, Bhomra has experimented with anti-fit silhouettes, and come up with flowy and graceful styles that also double up as multi-functional outfits. A bomber in Jamdani, a one-size-fits-all dress that you wouldn’t have to think twice about getting into, overlays that button up as gorgeous dresses or can be worn with pants — are some of their highlights this time.

Tips: Wear the bomber on its own with skirts or dresses, or even with a sari if you like experimenting. The track pants can be worn with just a black tee. The anti-fit dress can be used as an overlay, and belt it up if you like.

Prices start at Rs 3,800 onwards and available at their store in New Alipore.

sharmishtha.g@newindianexpress.com

@sharmidas