Vivek Agarwal, who founded the label OOKIOH, has never been afraid to experiment. Even before he donned the hat of fashion entrepreneur, his journey from Rourkela to Los Angeles, and from engineering to launching his own line, mirrors that fact.

However, at the outset, Vivek, tells us that the name of the label is a play on the Japanese word ukiyo — the pleasure-seeking lifestyle of the Edo period. “The word translates to distancing from the worries of life and I thought it aligned perfectly with the vision of the brand,” he shares, adding that his upcoming Summer ’21 collection will be one to watch out for.

Comfy fits





Star patrons

Over the last couple of years, his creations have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin Bieber — and all within a few years, since the label unveiled in 2018. He has collaborated with stylist Rachael Wang too for a line featuring beautiful monotone swimwear. Who else does he wish to dress and collaborate with, we ask Vivek. He shares, “We are just getting started, and the list is endless. If I had to pick, I’d love to dress Rihanna and collaborate with Prabal Gurung. I admire their journey — from their country to where they are today — and what they stand for.” What the shoppers can look forward to from the upcoming collection — which will be available this month — are fashion-forward and colour-rich designs. “Our upcoming Summer ’21 collection is ’70s-inspired and the colour palette is influenced by Jardin Majorelle, in Marrakech, Morocco,” informs the founder. The images of Majorelle Garden envisioned by the French Orientalist artist Jacques Majorelle has predominant shades like bright blue on the walls, bottle green cacti and an occasional burst of yellow, courtesy the windows. These are the shades you can see in the collection as well.

From OOKIOH





Sustainable route

The pieces in the label capture the joy of travelling, revel in the beauty of the feminine form and stick to sustainability as a core principle. They are created from fabric obtained from an Italian Mill. These yarns are crafted from regenerated materials like ocean waste. Vivek confesses that creating stylish swimwear from yarn made of fishing net waste was challenging initially. “I learned everything on-the-go. I read a lot and was always inquisitive. I envisioned OOKIOH as a fun and inclusive eco-conscious swimwear, but with a unique design ethos. This line got its final shape after a lot of trial and error,” shares the design entrepreneur who admits that even as a teenager growing up in India, he would sketch Bollywood-inspired menswear. “I always knew fashion was my calling,” says Vivek, in conclusion.

Rs 3,500 upwards.

Available online.