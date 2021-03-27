For Holi, Mumbai-based luxury watch collective Art of Time has launched a special collection, called Pop meets Posh. Available are luxe international brands like Cartier, IWC, Panerai, Roger Dubuis, Breguet, Omega and Breitling. When we reached out to Gaurav Bhatia and Bharat Kapoor, founders of the label, we learnt that this unveiling has been on their minds for a while. “We have been working closely with experts to come up with a capsule that reflects the joy one feels during the festival of colours,” says Bharat. The collection offers a mix of timepieces for men and women and we like that they have an extensive colour palette.

Endurance Pro - Breitling

You can wear it with a day dress, a crisp white shirt or maybe formals to add a pop of colour. We learn that there’s ample choice when it comes to the bands and dials. Gaurav elaborates, “The straps are available in shades like pink, green, purple, shades of blue and red. The colours of the dials have been carefully picked out by the brand to go with the straps. The dials come in shades like ivory, green, opalescent, grey and black.” Some of the exquistie pieces from this collection include luxe timepieces like Cartier’s Pasha De Cartier with a QuickSwitch interchangeability system. It also has the option of an additional strap. That apart, the limited edition Omega’s Seamaster Planet Ocean is also worth checking out. Ladies, do look out for Breguet’s early bracelet watch. This dainty timepiece is set in 18K gold with a dial flange set of 117 diamonds, sapphire back and a blue leather strap. It would definitely be an exquisite addition to your collection. Available online. `