Spring is upon us and to match the vibrancy of the season that is blessed with an abundance of colours and joy menswear label Gargee Designers have rolled out their exquisite Holi collection.

The special edit comprises comfortable and stylish kurtas for men in the colours of the Spring. Choose from citrus green to a bright yellow and many more hues. Made in fine cotton and silk fabrics, the attire is easy on the skin and can be worn on special occasions, effortlessly. Also, check out their self-printed floral design on the silk kurtas which is created to give Holi celebrations a dose of glamour. There is also subtle thread embroidery for those who don’t prefer plain clothes.





"Holi is always a special occasion because it brings loved ones together. We think this Holi will be grand because everyone is eager to have some fun together. To honour these delightful celebrations we have designed Kurtas that will bring glamour and essence to the celebrations," said Ravi Gupta, Creative director, Gargee designer.





Gargee Designers, as always, bring unique creations to make your special days worthy. These kurtas will make heads turn and make you the fashion icon of the season.