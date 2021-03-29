Jewellery label Outhouse has extended its OH Celeste series with a new launch. The new range - Pearls des Celeste - is inspired by “the depth & mystery of the abundance of our celestial world.”



Featuring motifs such as the stars and the moon, this collection is crafted using freshwater baroque and keshi pearls paired 22k gold. Some of the most interesting pieces include the Pearls des Celeste necklace, a perfect example of tasteful maximalism, it is a gold and pearl creation with talismanic motifs. There’s also the Twisted Hoops, simple hoops with a twist and studded with a single pearl, for something more simple. Another statement piece is the Myriad Choker, a stackable piece made from gold with a pearl and moon charm. Other unique pieces are the Ear Crawler, Threader Earrings and Convertible Optical Chain.

Scroll down for images of the collection:

From the Pearls des Celeste collection

From the Pearls des Celeste collection

From the Pearls des Celeste collection

From the Pearls des Celeste collection

From the Pearls des Celeste collection

From the Pearls des Celeste collection