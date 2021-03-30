Escaro Royale, the premium formal footwear brand for men rolled out its latest collection and it is as chic as it can be. The limited-edition edit comprises of two exclusive variants - Mooney Brown Oxford and The Gama Goodyear Welted Fiddleback Whole Cute Oxford.

While the brown oxfords are highlighted with punches, medallions and deep burning thereby increasing the taste for fashion of those who enjoy better items in life the Gama Goodyear Welted Fiddleback in Blue croc embossing is one of a kind.

A few specifications that mark the edit apart are Blake Stitched, Leather Sole, FULL GRAIN Argentinian Rare White Crust 1.8 Gauge Leather, French Sheepskin Leather Lining and designed in Milan Italy Made in India. All these features and more matches the sensibilities of a man who doesn’t compromise with a well-fitted shoe that accentuates his entire look.

The edit is certainly meant for special occasions when you intend to make an impression and a statement.