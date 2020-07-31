Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja received a message from a fan who not only admired her elegance and radiance but also lauded her for the positivity Sonam exhibits.

A writer and fan messaged Sonam about how much she admires her, and while she also mentioned that whenever she feels low she looks up the national award-winning actress' social media for inspiration. Not just this fan, sources say Sonam's team is often flooded with messages like these every now and then. From her varied and bold choices on the film front to celebrating the spirit of the modern Indian women, Sonam inspired quite a few of her followers. The actress lately won hearts with her message of self-love and tips to fight anxiety amidst lockdown. She also took the internet by storm with her Instagram challenge #TakeTwoWithSonam challenge. She asked her followers to recreate her different looks and many young girls sent in entries, some of which were put up as a post and stories by the actress.

On the work front too Sonam has made brave choices, whether it was playing a lesbian in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, or portraying a strong character in Neerja, some of her films have brought out the best of her acting skills. It is also reported that the actress has taken up a challenging role of a visually impaired girl, in a film that is inspired by the Korean film Blind.