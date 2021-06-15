When asked about her opinion on the LGBTQ community, actor Yaaneea Bharadwaj, last seen in Made in Heaven, says, "Homosexuality is absolutely normal. We all belong to a human race and it's important to treat everyone equally despite their sexuality. Everybody has the right to live how they want to. Who are we to differentiate among mere 'mortals'? Different people have different opinions towards their preferences, but that in no way should be a hindrance for the people who belong to that community at any cost."

Adding to the same, Yaaneea says, "However progressive some people might be in India, there's still a huge section in our society who are not aware of the concept of homosexuality. While many of them have embraced this concept with open arms, most people have still not accepted it wholeheartedly. It's high time now, especially after abolishing Section 377. It's a huge thumbs up for humanity. By repelling Section 377, India has joined the ranks of other progressive nations. We need to work on the stigma attached to the community."

Yaaneea Bharadwaj

Yaaneea feels that talking about those belonging to the LGBTQ community, in an odd and suspicious way, many are still often intolerant and inhuman. "Our country should be filled with love, not hatred and sexism," she adds.

When asked about any series or movies she had enjoyed thoroughly which was inclusive of the LGBTQ community, she says, "I really like A Fantastic Woman, Moonlight and Carol. In A Fantastic Woman, the character of Daniela Vega is a tremendous portrait of grief and her struggle for dignity and her process of inventing herself is unique and unforgettable".