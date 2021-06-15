Sunil Grover isn’t just one of the finest comedians but also a distinguished actor in the industry. Known popularly for essaying Guthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati in The Kapil Sharma Show where his sense of humour and quirk was at their finest, the actor left everyone surprised with his role of Gurpal Singh in Tandav. Recently, the actor made his debut as a lead actor with ZEE5’s comedy-thriller web series Sunflower.



Ahead of its release, IMDb hosted a fun trivia session with Sunil Grover, wherein he shared some interesting facts about himself. Let’s see how many of these do you know:



1. Sunil Grover is a night person. He loves mornings but finds difficulty in waking up



2. While Grover is a chai lover, he has started enjoying black coffee for a few years now





3. In a social setting, he listens to English songs but otherwise, he would prefer Hindi music.



4. It is his own indiscipline that makes him angry



5. Chole Kulche is what he considers as a ‘happy meal’



6. Sunil Grover swears by the mantra of ‘Live and Let Live’



7. His favourite dialogue is from his recently released series, Sunflower - “Yeh manjan nahi, manoranjan hai!”