Ananya Panday's followers already know that there is nothing that the Liger actor likes more than a low-key day in pyjamas. And the Bollywood icon proved this with her newest Instagram post where she is seen out and about with a friend and her pet on a beach day out.

Ananya posted a video of her playing with her dog on the beach and having a fun in casual off duty wear. She could be seen running along the water at the beach as her dog followed her and in other photos she can be seen laughing, petting her dog and cheekily posing in a car's mirror wearing a black crop tank top and tie-dye sweatpants. "Fur realzzz this is how I’m tryna be for the rest of my life," captioned Panday, who clearly has some great ideas when it comes to day-offs.

On the work front, Ananya has a lineup of big-ticket films such as Shakun Batra's untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi as well as the Pan-India film, Liger with superstar, Vijay Deverakonda.