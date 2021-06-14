Andhadhun’s official Telugu remake starring Nithiin, directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, and bankrolled by Sreshth Movies, Maestro’s final schedule begins in Hyderabad today. It also happens to be the first Telugu movie to start the filming process post-second lockdown.

Maestro was announced last year and when the first glimpse came out on Nithiin’s birthday, it got the audience’s attention. Twitterati believed that it looked like a decent remake of the original. And, now, after halting the shooting process because of the second wave of cases in the country, the team is filming the scenes between Nithiin and Tamannaah Bhatia. According to the makers, these scenes are going to be the most crucial sequences of the film. Once this schedule finishes, the entire shooting part will be wrapped up and the movie will enter its post-production stage.

The crime-comedy will also see Nabha Natesh as the female lead. The cast also features Sreemukhi, Ananya, Mangli, and Harshavardhan. The technical crew includes,

Mahati Swara Sagar will be collaborating with Nithiin for the second time after Bheeshma. J Yuvaraj is the cinematographer and SR Shekar is the editor. The release date of Maestro is yet to be announced.

On the work front, Nithiin recently had a release with Rang De, starring Keerthy Suresh.