Zoya Hussain, who made her acting debut under the aegis of Anurag Kashyap in Mukkabaaz (2017), is all set to enthral audiences with her next web series, Grahan that's releasing on July 24 on Disney+Hotstar. The trailer of the new Hotstar Specials gives us a hint of the riveting plot of the series that is based on Satya Vyas’ novel Chaurasi, set against the backdrop of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that broke out in our country following the assassination of then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

Previously seen in Laal Kaptaan, the actress plays an author-backed role of a police officer, Amrita Singh, who leads the SIT (Special Investigative Team) in the re-inquiry of the Bokaro riots. The twist in the narrative comes when, during the course of her investigation, Amrita learns that her father Rishi Ranjan (played by Pavan Malhotra) played a prominent part in it.

Zoya Hussain

Faced with the SIT withholding information from her and the public ire at the same time, whether Amrita overcomes the multiple dilemmas to uphold her duty forms the crux of the story that also revolves around the father-daughter relationship facing an unprecedented test.

Zoya, who had first approached Anurag for a script she had written and wanted his feedback, has turned out to become a fine actress. The mystery of Rishi Ranjan’s involvement in the Bokaro riots and how Amrita Singh deals with it as a cop and as a daughter will be seen when the series Grahan drops on Disney Hotstar on June 24.

Photo Credits: Ajatshatru Singh

Click the link below to watch the trailer: