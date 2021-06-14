Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away on June 14, 2020, left the world shocked with his death. The actor was found dead at his residence in Mumbai, and investigations by multiple agencies have been underway ever since.

Sushant Singh Rajput made a mark in the film industry with his exceptional characters in movies and also his immense love for the cosmos. On his first death anniversary, we take a look at some of his best dialogues from different films.

“Tumhara result decide nahi karta hai ki tum loser ho ki nah. Tumhari koshish decide karti hai.”

A still from Chhichhore

The dialogue translates to: “Your result doesn’t decide if you’re a loser or not. Your effort/hard work decides that.”

The statement, which is from the Bollywood movie Chhichhore starring Sushant and Shraddha Kapoor, reflects the fear that most of us live with in almost all phases of life - education, career, and so on.

“Jis mehfil ne thukraya humko, kyun us mehfil ko yaad kare? Aage lamhe bula rahe hai, aao unke saath chale.”

A still from PK

Which translates to: “Why should we remember the gathering that rejected us? The moments ahead are calling us, let’s go with them.”

A dialogue from PK also starring Amir Khan and Anushka Sharma, this line talks about how people seek acceptance in a society and feel the need to “fit in,” which may not always be necessary when standing out in a crowd is also an option.

“Janam kab lena hai aur marna kab hai, hum decide nahi kar sakte. Par kaise jeena hai, woh hum decide kar sakte hai.”

A still from Dil Bechara

Translation: “We don't get to decide when or how we should be born or die. But how to live life: we can decide that.”

This dialogue from Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, Dil Bechara, is pretty self-explanatory. Sushant’s character, who is a cancer patient, talks about how we can shape our own destiny and live life on our own terms.

“Success ke baad ka plan sabke paas hai. Lekin agar galti se fail ho gaye, toh failure se kaise deal karna hai, koi baat hi nahi karna chahta.”

A still from Chhichhore

“Everyone has a plan to follow after achieving success. But if you fail by mistake, no one talks about how you need to deal with that failure.”

Being part of a society that has often frowned upon failure, this quote from Chhichhore highlights the importance of admitting failure and receiving the right guidance to emerge out of it stronger, instead of associating it with shame.

“Agar roze nahi rakhe, toh phir Eid ka kya maza?”

A still from Raabta

“If you don’t fast, then what’s the fun in celebrating Eid?”

A loaded yet perfectly conveyed message, this line from Raabta starring Sushant, Kriti Sanon, and Deepika Padukone talks about the joys in suffering that makes the reward sweeter and helps one appreciate it better.