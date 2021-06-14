Sandalwood actor Sanchari Vijay who met with an accident in Bengaluru on Saturday, was declared brain-dead on Monday. The 38-year-old actor was most well-known for his movie Naanu Avanalla... Avalu which bagged him the National Award for Best Actor in 2014.

A statement issued by Dr Arun L Naik, of Apollo Hospitals, who was handling the actor's case read, "Neurologically he is deeply unconscious and is showing signs of brain failure."

Sanchari was riding a motorbike when he met with an accident and was critical since Saturday. Though an emergency brain surgery was done, media reports said doctors couldn't save him and annouced he was brain dead. According to media reports Vijay’s brother Siddesh Kumar informed that the family decided to donate his organs. "Doctors have informed us that his brain stem has failed and the possibilities of him reviving are very slim. As you all know he always worked for the betterment of society. He even worked round the clock on the relief efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. So, we have decided to donate his organs," said Vijay.

Sanchari Vijay accepting the National Award from President Pranab Mukherjee in 2014

Tributes started pouring in from Sandalwood fraternity. Kichcha Sudeep tweeted, "Very very disheartening to accept that Sanchari Vijay breathed his last. Met him couple of times just bfr this lockdown,,,, all excited about his nxt film,, tats due for release. Very sad. Deepest Condolences to his family and friends. RIP (sic)."

Sanchari was riding pillion with his friend Naveen, when the motorbike skid and hit an electric pole. This accident happened late night on Saturday. While Naveen fractured his leg, Sanchari was seriously injured. It is reported that the duo had stepped out to buy medicines, and a case has been registered against Naveen.

The actor was well-known in the arts and theatre circle of Karnataka, he got his moniker Sanchari from the theatre troupe he was associated with before he forayed into Sandalwood. He is known for films like Naanu Avanalla…Avalu, Killing Veerappan and Nathicharami among others.