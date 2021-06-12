If you are wondering which are the most popular Indian movies and series on IMDB so far, then here's a list. From Vijay's Master to Huma Qureshi's Maharani, these 10 movies and web series that released theatrically and/or online in India between January 1 and June 3, 2021 generated the most IMDb page views in India within a four-week post release window, based on IMDbPro data. All of the titles have an IMDb user rating of 7 or higher and are available to stream online, based on data from June 7, 2021.

Master (streaming on Prime Video) - An alcoholic professor is sent to a juvenile school, where he clashes with a gangster who uses the school children for criminal activities.



Aspirants (streaming on TVF)- - It is the story of the journey of three UPSC (public service competitive exams in India) aspirants and their friendship against all odds.



The White Tiger (streaming on Netflix) - An ambitious Indian driver uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and rise to the top. An epic journey based on the New York Times bestseller.



Drishyam 2 (streaming on Prime Video) - A gripping tale of an investigation and a family which is threatened by it. Will Georgekutty be able to protect his family this time?



November Story (streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar) - A celebrated crime novelist suffering from Alzheimer's is found at a murder scene with no memory of what happened. Now, it is up to his daughter to save him.



Karnan (streaming on Prime Video) - Karnan, a fearless village youth, must fight for the rights of the conservative people of his village, due to the torture given by a police officer.



Vakeel Saab (streaming on Prime Video) - Three girls find themselves accused of attempt to murder after escaping molestation. Their only hope is an alcoholic lawyer who agrees to take up the case.



Maharani (streaming on Sony Liv) - A political drama set in Bihar of 1990s, it features Huma Qureshi in the title role.



Krack (streaming on Aha) - Krack is an action film which follows Veera Shankar, a hot headed police sergeant, who forms a vicious rivalry with notorious crime figure, Katari Krishna.



The Great Indian Kitchen (streaming on Prime Video) - After marriage, a woman struggles to be the submissive wife that her husband and his family expect her to be. The story follows her journey, as she changes herself and, even more so, changes the household.