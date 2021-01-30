Tamil movie Master, which hit the screens on January 13, 2021 and was released on Amazon Prime Video two weeks later, will be pulled out from theatres in Tamil Nadu from February 3, according to sources.

The reason behind this decision has not been confirmed yet. However, this development comes after the Chennai police registered at least 11 cases against 10 cinema theatres in Chennai until Wednesday for not adhering to the 50% seating capacity rule implemented in view of the pandemic.

The police conducted surprise raids, through which it was found that a few well-known theatres in Ayanavaram, Jafferkhanpet, and Koyambedu, among others, were filled to full capacity instead of 50%.

The police have filed cases under Indian Penal Code Sections 188 (disobedience to an order promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

The film had earlier been released amid feelings of trepidation from doctors and healthcare workers over the increased risk of COVID-19 spreading at theatres.

Furthermore, theatre owners are already upset with the decision to release Tamil film Master on Amazon Prime Video within just two weeks of it being released in cinema theatres, and have reportedly asked for an additional 10 per cent share from box office profits in the first and second week of its release, according to media reports.

These owners were initially happy with the idea of a theatre release for Master since it had helped revive the industry that was affected severely by the COVID-induced lockdown.

The film, which came out on January 13, 2021, also turned out to be a good hit and had raked in more than ₹200 crore worldwide, according to media reports. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Xavier Britto, Master was rated 7.6 on IMDb.

However, shortly after that, Amazon Prime Video announced on Wednesday that the movie would be launched on its platform on January 29 at 12 am.

Theatre owners were reportedly disappointed with this idea since it could reduce their profits.

Fans are split over their reaction to this news, with some feeling relieved that they can now watch the movie at the safety of their houses, and some feeling cheated about the fact that they watched it at theatres.

Others are also looking forward to viewing the uncensored version of the film following the announcement that the OTT version of Master would be having an additional 10 minutes of running time.

However, contrary to the theatre owners’ response, actor Vijay was reportedly “glad” that his fans could enjoy the movie on Amazon Prime Video in India and across the globe.

“I am certain that the interesting duel between John and Bhavani will take the audiences on a roller-coaster ride of action, and drama,” he said in his statement.

Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj said it was “extremely fulfilling” to get a digital release on Amazon Prime Video. He also said, “With the film's global digital release on Amazon Prime Video, we are hoping to reach a wider audience that’s been at home, and reach regions that otherwise wouldn’t have been possible.”

According to media reports, Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India, said Master was one of the most anticipated Tamil movies of the year. He added that the company was glad to have the opportunity to bring the movie to Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories this month.

"With this digital premiere, we are happy to provide customers with the choice of enjoying the latest Tamil blockbuster movie from the safety and comfort of their homes, not just in India but across the globe," Subramaniam was quoted as saying.

Master, starring actors Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, and Malavika Mohanan, revolves around an alcoholic professor (Vijay) who is sent to a juvenile school, where he encounters a gangster (Sethupathi) who uses children at the school for criminal activities.

Actors Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Arjun Das are also seen playing key roles in Master.