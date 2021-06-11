One of the most-awaited Telugu movies has to be superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata. A Parasuram Petla directorial, the movie has been creating quite the stir on the internet ever since its first look and poster have been released. Fans have been asking for updates about the movie and the makers took to Twitter to surprise them.

Before the lockdown started in May, a few people in the crew tested positive for coronavirus and the shooting was halted with immediate effects. While Mahesh took to his social media handles asking his fans to stay safe, they have been only getting restless about the movie. Today, the producers, Mythri Movie Makers took to their Twitter handle and wrote, “The excitement and anticipation for #SarkaruVaariPaata is in the air! All our upcoming updates will be worth the wait. Until then, Stay safe & Stay healthy.”

Check out the tweet here:

Tweet by Mythri Makers

The commercial Telugu movie will see Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. The technical crew includes, S Thaman for music, R Madhi for cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh for editing. The first schedule took place in Dubai and the second schedule began in Hyderabad and was abruptly stopped due to the increasing COVID-19 cases.

The movie is scheduled for a Sankranti 2022 release.