When one speaks of Mahesh Babu, his illustrious career may take the center stage of the discussion. But, the actor is also known for his charitable foundations and trusts, handled by his wife Namrata Sirodhkar. A massive addition to his charity happened in the year 2015 when his movie Srimanthudu was released. The movie is a tale of a man who adopts a small village and provides for its development. The movie inspired Mahesh so much that he adopted two villages - Siddhapuram in Telangana and Burripalem in Andhra Pradesh.

The actor has been primarily responsible for the development of these two villages. And, now, during the pandemic crisis too, the Sarileru Neekevaru star has arranged vaccines for the residents of these regions. According to the reports, the actor with the help of government officials, made the residents of these villages get their first jab of the corona vaccine. This gesture of the actor went viral on social media and his fans praised the act.

ALSO READ: Namrata Shirodkar talks about Mahesh Babu and 16 years of their togetherness

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for Parusuram’s directorial Sarkaru Vaari Paata alongside Keerthy Suresh. The movie is scheduled for a 2022 release.